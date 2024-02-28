Profund Advisors LLC Sells 929 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,380 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 147.9% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 87,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,463.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

