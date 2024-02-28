Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,382 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

