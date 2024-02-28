Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,479 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in América Móvil in the third quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 696.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 188,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 164,890 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

