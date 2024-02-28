Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,403,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

