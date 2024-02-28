Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 112,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Z stock opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,178.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.