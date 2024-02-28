Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 33.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $102.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

