Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $267.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.68.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

