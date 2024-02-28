Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.38.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

