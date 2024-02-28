Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 98,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tidewater by 182.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after buying an additional 239,761 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE:TDW opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TDW shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDW

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.