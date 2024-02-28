Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Progyny has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 617,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,700,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,575,000 after purchasing an additional 353,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Progyny by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 340,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Progyny by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 301,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

