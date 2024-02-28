Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.74 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,369 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,491 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Progyny by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

