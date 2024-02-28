Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 473.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

