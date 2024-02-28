QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 103,320 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 23,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 145,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

