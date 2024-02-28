QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pearson by 240.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth $115,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

