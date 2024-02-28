QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,517 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 37,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

