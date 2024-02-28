QRG Capital Management Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

