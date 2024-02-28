Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $126.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $140,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,070,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.