Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,939 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 12.80%.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,337 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.