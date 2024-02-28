Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,953 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

