Rahul Shukla Sells 8,244 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $21,846.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $9,036.30.

Stem Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 360,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 296,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Stem by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,341,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 3,271,193 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

