Rahul Shukla Sells 8,244 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CAO Rahul Shukla sold 8,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $21,846.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rahul Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Rahul Shukla sold 3,310 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $9,036.30.
Stem Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Stem stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stem
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.