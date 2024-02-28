RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Director Yura V. Barabash Acquires 188 Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.95 per share, with a total value of $10,518.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $537.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RICK

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.