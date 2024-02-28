Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 212,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Realty Income Stock Performance
NYSE O opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
