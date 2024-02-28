Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A):

2/20/2024 – Canadian Tire was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$170.00.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$152.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$199.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$170.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Canadian Tire was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$154.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$167.00.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$138.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a one year low of C$128.88 and a one year high of C$189.82.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

