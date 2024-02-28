Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $1,184.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $993.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $926.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $995.97. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,699 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

