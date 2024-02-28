Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.55. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 228,869 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

