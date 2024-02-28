Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,615,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

REKR stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.