Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,531.81

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,531.81 ($44.80) and last traded at GBX 3,519.55 ($44.64), with a volume of 128171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,500 ($44.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,270 ($41.48) to GBX 3,300 ($41.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,770 ($47.82) to GBX 4,100 ($52.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,244.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,980.06. The company has a market capitalization of £65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,674.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 41.80 ($0.53) dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,276.60%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

