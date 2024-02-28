Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.29) price target on the stock.
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.0 %
LON RTO opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.08.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.