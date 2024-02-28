Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

LON RTO opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.46) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,587.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 484.08.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

