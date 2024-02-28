Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO James Bylund Sells 4,373 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.04. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Repligen by 141.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

