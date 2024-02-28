Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) COO James Bylund Sells 4,373 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Repligen Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.04. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $87,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 578,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,002,000 after acquiring an additional 483,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after acquiring an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Repligen by 141.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repligen
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.