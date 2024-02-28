Reviewing CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Regions Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regions Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regions Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Regions Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.85 $28.86 million $2.72 3.62 Regions Financial $9.15 billion 1.87 $2.07 billion $2.09 8.89

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regions Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBB Bancorp and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 11 5 0 2.24

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $20.12, suggesting a potential upside of 8.27%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp 23.60% N/A N/A Regions Financial 22.66% 14.50% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regions Financial beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. It also provides investment and insurance products; low-income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

