Reviewing Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $11.64 billion 30.68 $581.83 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $34.53 billion 0.28 $833.40 million $1.66 4.79

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 5.00% 178.51% 4.15% Deutsche Lufthansa 5.44% 22.63% 4.35%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Lufthansa 1 2 4 0 2.43

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civil commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight services, and home delivery market and retail, as well as other areas, such as retail and food producers. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 710 aircraft. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.