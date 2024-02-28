Rhumbline Advisers Buys 619 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Winnebago Industries worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

