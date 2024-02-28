Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,770,000 after acquiring an additional 486,706 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,650,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

