Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

