Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.49% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

