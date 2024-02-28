Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Navient worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

