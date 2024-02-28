Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Duolingo worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Duolingo by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duolingo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $1,703,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,262,883.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.27. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -720.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

