Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,934 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.