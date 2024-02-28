Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $246,331.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,089 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $54,460.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,226. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RYTM opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 238.50% and a negative return on equity of 92.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

