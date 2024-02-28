Robert C. Martens Sells 5,391 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ALLE opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $112.91. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

