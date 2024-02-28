Robert David Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CMG stock opened at C$10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.39. The firm has a market cap of C$814.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

