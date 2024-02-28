Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.