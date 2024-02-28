Robert Muraro Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.