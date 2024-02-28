Robert Paxton Sells 721 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Masonite International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Masonite International

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.