Roger K. Deromedi Sells 13,377 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,377 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $254,698.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,426,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,249,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Utz Brands stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.
Institutional Trading of Utz Brands
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
