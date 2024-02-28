Roger K. Deromedi Sells 13,377 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,377 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $254,698.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,426,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,249,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,030,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTZ shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

