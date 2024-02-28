Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 12,277 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROKU

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.