Ronald E. Nelson Sells 5,768 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.7 %

COLM opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

