Royal Bank of Canada Increases RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target to $93.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

RBA opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

