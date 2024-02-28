Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $182.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.76. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

