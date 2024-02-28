Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,506,900.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total value of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total value of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total value of $4,287,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $4,211,850.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $299.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.84. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

