Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

